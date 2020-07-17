Third COVID-19 death reported at Christian Care Center of Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A third COVID-19 death has been reported at the Christian Care Center of Bristol, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This comes after the facility announced last week that two former residents died after getting the novel coronavirus.

TDH also reported Friday that 27 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Last Friday, the facility reported 23 positive test results among residents and 13 among staff members.

