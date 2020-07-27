‘They’re not getting results in a timely manner:’ Johnson City woman still waiting for 5-year-old son’s COVID test result after 15 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the region, more and more people who have been exposed to positive cases and are experiencing symptoms are getting tested.

Testing sites can be found at area health departments as well as Ballad Health hospitals. Ballad testing takes place 7 days a week, providing convenience for those who can’t necessarily find a time to slip away during the workweek, but some people say the wait for results is anything but convenient.

Meagan McPherson said her son was tested for the virus on July 12th following exposure to his father who received a positive test result.

She wanted him tested right away and took him to a Ballad Health drive-thru location on that Sunday. As far as symptoms, she said he was running a low-grade fever, which usually is not a cause for concern, but with the on-going pandemic, she wanted to play it safe.

Little did McPherson know, it would take more than 15 days to see a result. As of July 27th, she hasn’t heard from Ballad regarding the test results.

She said she has checked up using the Ballad nurse hotline a number of times but has been told an even longer wait time with each call.

Eric Deaton, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ballad Health, told News Channel 11 in some cases, calling the hotline over and over can cause even more delays by backing up the already busy nurses. However, for McPherson, she says that 15 days is way too long to wait.

Now, whenever the result does come, if it is positive, she said she doesn’t know how she will react. In most cases, a positive result would warrant a 14-day quarantine, but she feels that quarantine has already been completed.

“I’m just really concerned though how this is affecting the spread in our community. My son has been home and quarantined, for now, 15 days. Which would mean he’s already finished his course of illness and gone through his own quarantine period if he were positive,” said McPherson.

When asked what to do following a positive result this long after taking the physical test, Deaton said it’s a case by case basis. He’s asking for patience during this time and apologizes for the delay, but attributes the delay to the increase in tests not just in their hospitals, but across the region.

“Early on, our testing took 2-3 days typically, but now because of all the number of tests that are being performed by all the outside labs that we use, it’s taking a lot longer,” said Deaton.

Ballad said they use three labs to run their tests through, testing up to 300 people a day with almost 32,000 tests administered since the start of the pandemic. Deaton said the labs are overwhelmed with tests and in some cases have prioritized tests based on specific patient needs, which can lead to even more delays for others.

Deaton said now the average time to receive a test back is 11 to 12 days. While this is a decent amount of time to wait for results, he assures the time contributes to accuracy and shares that their tests have 99.7% accuracy.

However, McPherson questions how that accuracy attributes to the daily increase in COVID numbers if people are receiving their results weeks after taking the initial test.

“It’s spreading like wildfire right now, and I don’t think we’re adding any benefit by testing people if they’re not getting results in a timely manner,” said McPherson.

McPherson said her son is not alone in waiting for results. She said a number of family friends also say they waited up to 14 days for test results.

Rachael Peterson who also lives in Washington County, Tennessee, and got tested at Ballad said she is also waiting for her tet results.

She has only waited five days so far but says not knowing the result yet is difficult. “It’s been a little anxiety-inducing, not knowing,” said Peterson.

She said she was told the test could take anywhere from 5-10 days, but to expect results on the 10th day. She said she understands the reasons for the delays, but also weighed the cons of waiting.

“It kind of puts a strain on us financially because I can’t work until I get the results back either way, but I’m also very understanding. I know that the more people that get tested, the longer it’s going to be,” she said.

Again, Deaton is asking for patience and said he expects the return time for test results to decrease in the coming weeks. “We’re kind of at the mercy of some of the outside labs but as soon as we get it, we’re trying to provide results to the person as quickly as possible,” said Deaton.

However, for McPherson, patience is difficult considering her son needs a negative test result before being allowed to return to his daycare. While she’s fortunate she’s able to take care of him at home and work around not being able to attend daycare, that’s not the case for every family.

She said had she known it’d be like this, she would have waited a day to get her son tested at the health department.

Unlike Ballad, there is no charge for testing but there is a limitation on when and where you can get tested.

Below is a drive-thru testing schedule at local health departments:

–Carter County – 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

–Greene County – 9 a.m. – Noon (Please call 423-798-1749 to pre-register.)

–Hancock County – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

–Hawkins County, Church Hill – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

–Hawkins County, Rogersville – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

–Johnson County – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

–Unicoi County – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

–Washington County – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

