‘There is not a practical way to ensure social distancing’: Kingsport Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Downtown Kingsport Association announced Monday that the 2020 Kingsport Christmas Parade has officially been canceled.

A statement on the association’s Facebook page read in part, “After consulting with local health officials, it has become clear that holding the parade during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in the best interest of the health and safety of our community.”

It was also announced that the Kingsport Christmas Tree Lighting will be held as a virtual event on December 5 and that further details will be released at a later date.

Officials did say that they, “look forward to celebrating with everyone next year at the Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on December 4, 2021.”

