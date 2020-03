JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with The Wellness Center in Johnson City issued a statement on social media Tuesday saying they would be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That statement said in part, ” Based upon recommendations from public health officials in response to COVID-19, we have made the decision to suspend operations at The Wellness Center locations in Johnson City and Elizabethton effective tonight at 10 p.m. until further notice.”