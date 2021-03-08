‘The process was really super easy’: Carter County vaccinates Phase 1c, as Tennessee opens next phase

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Health Department was among those Tennessee health departments officially opening up to Phase 1c COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

Phase 1c includes people who have underlying conditions. For a full list of Phase 1c, click here.

Carter County resident Jennifer Barr has diabetes and said she signed up through the online site Monday morning, and once she arrived for her appointment she was through the line within about five minutes.

“The process was really super easy, really fast,” Barr said. “Get out and get your shot.”

Ballad Health also began community vaccinations for those in Phase 1c on Monday at sites in Elizabethton and Kingsport.

“You don’t have to be a Ballad Health patient, that’s open to anyone,” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer, said. “If you qualify, go ahead and get that appointment made.”

Swift said those who want an appointment can make one at balladhealth.org.

“Demand is certainly starting to increase as we get our online scheduling,” Swift said.

Barr said getting her vaccine is a step towards normalcy.

“Trying to get back to normal, just protecting the community and myself,” Barr said.