‘The problem is we’re filled up’: COVID-19 testing demand spikes as Christmas nears

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the Christmas holiday just days away, local health officials said more people are getting tested for COVID-19.

“The problem is we’re filled up,” ETSU Health Chief Medical Officer Sheri Holmes said.

Holmes said people who are getting tested before visiting family this holiday season should know that a negative result won’t necessarily prevent the person from spreading the virus to his or her family.

“Let’s say someone tests today, which is Monday, and they go to a holiday event on Friday,” Holmes said. “Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, they could have converted.”

Holmes said if you’re interested in getting an appointment, you should watch the ETSU Health site to see if a cancellation pops up.

As of Monday evening, Holmes said the drive-through testing is booked until December 28 at 1:10 p.m. and the total capacity for testing is 200 tests per day.

“Sometimes it can look like it’s really full and then you can have 10 people cancel the morning of and spots open up,” Holmes said.

Those who are tested at ETSU Health should expect to have their results within 24 hours.