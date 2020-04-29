The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce announced the Island in Pigeon Forge will reopen its retail stores and restaurants this Friday.

The Island said dine-in eating is included in the reopening at 50-percent capacity.

The business says the health and safety of visitors are important when reopening. They add the island will follow state guidelines as well as all recommendations given by the CDC.