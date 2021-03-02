The Health Wagon in SWVA receives first COVID-19 vaccine doses, planning drive-thru clinics

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- The wait is over for healthcare officials at The Health Wagon in Wise County, Virginia as they’ve received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Teresa Tyson, CEO and President of The Health Wagon, said they received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and hope to receive more shipments of the vaccine on a weekly basis.

The clinic plans to do a drive-thru clinic for those people who have been waiting for these vaccines to arrive.

As of early February, there were more than 500 people on a waiting list for the vaccine, according to officials at The Health Wagon.

