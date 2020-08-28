Tennessee’s COVID-19 state of emergency set to expire Saturday night

Local Coronavirus Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s state of emergency is set to come to an end this weekend.

Unless Governor Bill Lee extends the state of emergency, it will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The August 29 date is included in the governor’s Executive Order No. 50.

The order urges Tennesseans to continue limiting activity, as well as encouraging people to wear a face covering when close to others.

That order also makes the take-out and delivery options for selling alcohol possible.

It also includes a limit on social gatherings that were set at a maximum of 50 people.

