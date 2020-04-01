Tennessee working with Army Corps of Engineers to increase hospital beds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee officials are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to increase the number of available hospital beds in the state ahead of a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.

In his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said the state’s Unified Command is working with the corps to bring online “thousands” of additional hospital beds in every major city in the state. He later added that a plan is also being developed to increase capacity at rural hospitals.

The governor said worst-case scenario modeling shows that the state needs about 7,000 more beds than what is usually available.

Suspending elective surgeries has helped increase the number of beds, but the state is still working to bridge the gap, according to Lee. Health commissioner Lisa Piercey reported that about 3,414 inpatient beds are currently available, which is 32 percent of overall capacity. She said about 534 intensive care unit beds and 838 ventilators are also available.

Percentage is of total capacity.

Piercey pointed out that the number of available beds “changes by the hour.”

The governor expects a shortage of beds and ventilators at the height of the surge. He said model projections show that happening around April 20.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,683 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. TDH also reported 200 hospitalizations and 24 fatalities, including one in Greene County.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.