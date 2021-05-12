Tennessee waiting to administer vaccine to young teens

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s health agency says the state will wait for a recommendation from a federal vaccine advisory committee before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12 – to 15-year-olds.

Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids.

The federal advisory panel is expected to meet Wednesday, meaning shots could be given to many of the nation’s adolescents on Thursday.

To date, more than 5. million vaccines have been distributed to the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of Tennessee population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.