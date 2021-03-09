Tennessee updates 1c vaccination plan to include more high-risk groups

(WJHL) – With the opening of Phase 1c this week, 30% to 40% of Tennessee’s population is now eligible for vaccination, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Phase 1c includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions. At a TDH media briefing on Tuesday, Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state has made additions to who is eligible under the 1c plan.

Added groups include household contacts of pregnant women. Also eligible are people with down syndrome, diagnosed diabetes, and high-risk progressive neuromuscular disorders such as ALS, multiple sclerosis, and muscular dystrophy. People in these categories now qualify for vaccination if they are 16 or older.

Piercey especially emphasized the need for those who are obese or diabetic to be vaccinated. She said those with a BMI of 30 or more qualify as obese.

“We’re starting to see a lot of emerging science just in the last two or three weeks, that people, regardless of other health conditions, if they have a diagnosis of obesity or diabetes they are at much higher risk for hospitalization,” Piercey said. “And particularly with diabetes, for death, from COVID-19.”

Piercey urged people to look beyond their local health departments to make vaccination appointments. She said other providers like hospitals and pharmacies can be found at vaccinefinder.org. There you can search for locations by zip code. You can also search for the specific vaccine product you want and see where it’s in stock.

The TDH commissioner also addressed new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people on Tuesday.

Under the new guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose of vaccine. The CDC says these people can visit with other fully vaccinated people with no restrictions.

Fully vaccinated individuals can also visit with unvaccinated people in one other household without masks or distancing. That’s if that household consists of low-risk people, according to the CDC.

Piercey said vaccinated people should still wear masks out in public because they could come into contact with high-risk individuals unknowingly.

“The impetus there is because we’re still not entirely sure from a scientific standpoint if you can transmit it asymptomatically after you’ve been vaccinated. We believe that you probably cannot. And I personally think that we’re going to get to the place where we can confidently say that you can’t spread the disease if you’re vaccinated,” Piercey said.