Tennessee unemployment claim certifications staggered by last digit in SSN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Top officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development have been working to address the spike in unemployment claims bogging down the department’s website, making filing a complicated process.

Chris Cannon, Communications Administrator for state’s department of labor Tuesday told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the state is taking several steps to streamline and improve the online application process.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee unemployment website lagging issues to be addressed

Friday, officials announced that due to the spike in unemployment claims because of COVID-19 layoffs and shutdowns, claimants now need to certify by the last digit in their social security number.

Sundays: 0, 1, 2, 3

0, 1, 2, 3 Mondays: 4, 5, 6

4, 5, 6 Tuesdays: 7, 8, 9

7, 8, 9 Wednesdays through Saturdays: ALL

New payment dates, according to the labor department, will be 48-72 hours after you certify.