Tennessee to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. health officials lifted a pause on the single-dose shot over blood clot concerns.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that it was notifying vaccine providers across the state that they may resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible.

The state health department said that while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in short supply, most providers continue to have an abundant supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Women between 18 and 49 years old should weigh the risk of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with its benefits when deciding which COVID-19 vaccine to get, the health department said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not been associated with the rare blood clot disorder that sparked concerns about the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Tennessee paused usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 following guidance from the FDA and CDC.