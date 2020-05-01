Tennessee to launch mass COVID-19 testing of prison staff, inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will test all state prison inmates and staff for COVID-19 beginning next week.

Gov. Bill Lee said Friday that increased testing capacity will allow the state to test all prisoners and prison staff.

This comes after the Tennessee Department of Corrections on Friday confirmed more than 1,246 COVID-19 cases, out of 2,450 total tests, among staff and inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County.

Previous testing also revealed 583 positive cases among staff and inmates at TDOC’s Bledsoe County facility and 40 cases at the Northwest Correction Complex.

According to the state, the vast majority of inmates and staff members who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.