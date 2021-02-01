Tennessee to begin vaccinating those 70 and older

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 70 and older this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health says it is expanding vaccine eligibility due to the state receiving increased allocations of vaccines.

Tennesseans who are 70 years old or older may register for vaccination beginning Tuesday.

The Northeast Regional Health Office, which covers seven counties in Northeast Tennessee, confirmed that its health departments will begin vaccinating those 70 and older.

The Northeast Regional Health Office covers Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Washington, and Unicoi counties in Northeast Tennessee

However, the state health department says independent health departments, like Sullivan County’s, may have different instructions and encourages residents in those areas to check with their local health department about its plans.

Tennesseans can find county-by-county information on vaccination phases and register for vaccination on the state health department’s website.

Those in the Northeast Regional Health Office’s district who don’t have internet access are encouraged to call its vaccination line at 423-979-4689. That line is available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The state believes it will be able to expand vaccinations to Phase 1b individuals and those 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supply continues to increase as expected. Northeast Regional health departments are already offering vaccines to those in Phase 1b.