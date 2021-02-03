Tennessee surpasses 10K COVID-19 deaths

112 new cases, 8 new deaths reported in Northeast TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 246 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Cases

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,014 new cases, compared to 1,071 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 56 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 73 deaths were reported.

Northeast Tennessee has averaged 9.2 new deaths per day over the past 14 days, the most of any other 14-day period since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,541 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 142 from yesterday. The number of active cases has declined for three days straight and is at its lowest since mid-October.

Positivity Rate

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 11.84%.

To date, there have been 46,843 cases, 904 deaths, and 44,398 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 1,856 new cases and 133 new deaths, pushing Tennessee beyond 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

The health department reported 1,492 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 55 from yesterday.

To date, there have been 733,216 cases, 10,033 deaths, 17,362 hospitalizations, and 693,707 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 733,216 as of February 3, 2021 including 10,033 deaths, 1,492 current hospitalizations and 693,707 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.53%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/lIjdCvNriQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 3, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,358 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 5,060 (+20)

Deaths: 136 (+3)

Active cases: 162 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,935 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 6,593 (+43)

Deaths: 130 (+1)

Active cases: 212 (-26)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,843 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 4,494 (+46)

Deaths: 87 (0)

Active cases: 262 (-27)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,109 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,014 (+9)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 59 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,390 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 12,680 (+61)

Deaths: 247 (+3)

Active cases: 463 (-37)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,725 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,645 (+4)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 33 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,483 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 11,912 (+63)

Deaths: 221 (+1)

Active cases: 350 (-37)