Tennessee surpasses 10K COVID-19 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 246 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
Cases
Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,014 new cases, compared to 1,071 new cases during the previous seven-day period.
Deaths
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 56 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 73 deaths were reported.
Northeast Tennessee has averaged 9.2 new deaths per day over the past 14 days, the most of any other 14-day period since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
There are currently 1,541 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 142 from yesterday. The number of active cases has declined for three days straight and is at its lowest since mid-October.
Positivity Rate
The 7-day positivity rate is currently 11.84%.
To date, there have been 46,843 cases, 904 deaths, and 44,398 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
Statewide, the health department reported 1,856 new cases and 133 new deaths, pushing Tennessee beyond 10,000 coronavirus deaths.
The health department reported 1,492 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 55 from yesterday.
To date, there have been 733,216 cases, 10,033 deaths, 17,362 hospitalizations, and 693,707 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,358 (+19)
Inactive/recovered: 5,060 (+20)
Deaths: 136 (+3)
Active cases: 162 (-4)
Greene County
Total cases: 6,935 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 6,593 (+43)
Deaths: 130 (+1)
Active cases: 212 (-26)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 4,843 (+19)
Inactive/recovered: 4,494 (+46)
Deaths: 87 (0)
Active cases: 262 (-27)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,109 (+1)
Inactive/recovered: 2,014 (+9)
Deaths: 36 (0)
Active cases: 59 (-8)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 13,390 (+27)
Inactive/recovered: 12,680 (+61)
Deaths: 247 (+3)
Active cases: 463 (-37)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,725 (+1)
Inactive/recovered: 1,645 (+4)
Deaths: 47 (0)
Active cases: 33 (-3)
Washington County
Total cases: 12,483 (+27)
Inactive/recovered: 11,912 (+63)
Deaths: 221 (+1)
Active cases: 350 (-37)