Tennessee sinks to ‘D-‘ on social distancing scoreboard; Virginia drops to ‘D’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Tennessee and Virginia have received lower scores in social distancing, according to Unacast.

The most recent Social Distancing Scorecard reports that Tennessee has sunk to a “D-” as a state and Virginia has dropped to a “D.”

Earlier in April, both states had earned “Cs,” but as of April 28, both have sunk.

In Northeast Tennesse, Johnson County has the best score with a “B-,” and Unicoi County has the second-best with a C. Nearby, Hancock County also received a “B.”

Greene County currently has an “F” in social distancing, according to Unacast.

In Southwest Virginia, the City of Norton received an “F.” Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia both received scores of “D-,” and Tazewell County earned a “D+.”

The majority of the rest of Southwest Virginia counties earned either a “C” or “C-.”

To see how your county or community scored, click here.

