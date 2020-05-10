Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander releases statement for upcoming hearing “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School”

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., right, joined by ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, to examine vaccines, focusing on preventable disease outbreaks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release on May 9, Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R- Tenn.) released the following statement Saturday regarding the upcoming committee hearing “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School” on May 12.

After working with the Trump Administration, the Senate health committee scheduled a hearing with four Administration witnesses on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. We recently received news that two of our witnesses, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution after being exposed to COVID-19. I asked the White House to allow Dr. Hahn and Dr. Redfield to testify by videoconference at this important hearing which is less than three days away. I am grateful that White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, approved a one-time exception to the Administration’s policies about hearings, and has agreed that Dr. Hahn and Dr. Redfield will testify at this hearing by videoconference due to these unusual circumstances. Tenn. Sen. Lamar Alexander

The hearing will give senators the opportunity to listen to updates from officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration.

It will pertain to what federal, state, and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible, according to the release.