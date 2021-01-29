Tennessee sees ‘modest’ boost in COVID-19 vaccine allocation

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of current vaccines but stress that the shots still remain protective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week.

On Thursday, state Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that the federal Operation Warp Speed had promised.

Last week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state did not see a boost in doses that had been promised by federal officials and signaled by vaccine manufacturers.

Federal data shows Tennessee has seen 5.7% of its population receive one or more COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.