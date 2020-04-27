Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there were 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

The 478 new cases represents a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total.

The Tennessean reports it’s the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.

At least 181 people have died from the virus in Tennessee. Republican Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday.

