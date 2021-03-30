Tennessee revises vaccination allocation plan — region could benefit

With wide variation among counties’ success at getting people vaccinated, the Tennessee Department of Health will now send more doses of COVID vaccine from counties that have “excessive inventory” to those that have high demand.

Counties with “excessive inventory” could see weekly allocation cut

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has altered its COVID vaccine distribution approach — and it could be a boon to counties and areas like Northeast Tennessee that have been using more doses.

TDH spokesman Bill Christian replied to a News Channel 11 question about whether the department was ending an approach that stuck with a rigid formula regardless of how successful counties have been in getting vaccine into arms.

“Vaccines are allocated based upon population and the social vulnerability index, but if a county is unable to allocate those vaccines among its partners they are re-allocated to areas with higher demand,” Christian said in an emailed response last Friday.

The top-vaccinating counties, representing more than 1.2 million Tennesseans, have a first-dose completion rate than the lowest-vaccinating counties covering the same population total.

That approach contrasts with the previous one. Asked in late February whether TDH would consider allocating new weekly supply differently by increasing supply to areas experiencing higher demand and decreasing it to those that had struggled to use all their vaccine.

“We are increasing our clinical staff by hiring moonlighting EMS and nurses and soliciting clinical volunteers,” Christian said of the counties that were struggling with low percentages of vaccinated residents.

Several Northeast Tennessee counties have consistently ranked near the top in vaccine throughput. As of Monday night, Washington, Unicoi and Sullivan counties all ranked among the state’s top 10 (of 95) counties for the percentage of first doses administered.

Washington County’s 31.3 percent rate and Unicoi’s 29.9 percent were well above the state average of 23.3 percent (per TDH figures).

But the gulf between them and two counties near the bottom of the list — one urban and one rural — showed the real possibility that if demand remains high in Northeast Tennessee, the region could get more than its previous “share” of doses under the original formula.

Montgomery County is northwest of Nashville, home to Clarksville and Fort Campbell, and has a population of slightly over 200,000. It’s consistently ranked near the bottom in vaccine administration and was 92nd as of Monday evening at 14.7 percent.

That’s less than half the rate of Washington County, which is home to about 130,000 people.

Northeast of Nashville is Macon County, with about 24,000 people, compared to Unicoi’s 18,000. As of Monday its first dose completion rate was 15.9 percent, just a little more than half of Unicoi County’s.

State as a whole continues lagging national average, ranks near bottom in most categories

While TDH continues working to help those counties — and as vaccine supply from the federal government grows — if high-performing counties continue to see strong throughput, they’ll be rewarded.

That appears to be a reasonable move for a state whose vaccination numbers have remained mired in the bottom 10 percent of states in many categories.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures updated Monday showed that Tennessee had administered 72.6 percent of the doses the state had received from the federal government.

That ranked 46th in the country. The U.S. average was 80.7 percent, while neighboring Virginia ranked 11th at 86.1 percent.

Tennessee also ranked 46th for the percentage of people 65 and over who had received at least one vaccine dose, with 65.5 percent. The state was 47th for the percentage with at least one dose, 4.2 percent below the U.S. average.

Christian said TDH is encouraging as many non-health department partner vaccinators as possible — hospitals, physicians’ practices, pharmacies and others — to get in the game and help move the state forward toward herd immunity.

“Less than half of all approved partners requested to receive vaccines this week,” Christian said. “We need all partners to pitch in and help vaccinate Tennesseans.”

He said any partner that sent in a valid request for doses and didn’t “have excessive inventory on hand,” received distributions directly from TDH last week.