Tennessee representative urges governor to lift restrictions, reopen businesses immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee representative is pleading with Governor Bill Lee to reopen businesses statewide immediately, instead of waiting until next month.

Bruce Griffey, a Republican representing Benton, Henry and Stewart counties in the Tennessee House of Representatives, submitted a letter to the governor Sunday, saying his request comes after a poll of his constituents.

“Every day that goes by with government imposed restrictions we are losing millions in economic output,” Griffey wrote in the three-page letter. “Small businesses are facing greater certainty of permanently closing due to crippling economic hardship and workers’ fears are growing as to how they are going to bring in money to support their families and cover their bills.”

Rep. Bruce Griffey (Courtesy: Tenn. House of Representatives)

When Governor Lee extended his “Stay-At-Home Order” last week through April 30, he said the plan was to reopen the economy in May. Griffey said he polled nearly 9,000 people and 55-percent were in favor of lifting the restrictions earlier.

“As a constitutional, conservative Republican, I believe in and ran on a platform of advocating for reduced regulations and small, limited government that works for, serves and answers to its citizens, not restricts or infringes upon their rights or overrides their opinion,” Griffey said.

He added, “it is for this reason and all of the above-cited reasons that I urge you, on behalf of the majority of my constituents, to end now the restrictions imposed by Executive Order No. 27.”

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.