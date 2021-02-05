Tennessee reports record-high 203 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday

NE Tennessee adds 101 new cases, 7 new deaths as active cases drop below 1,500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 159 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee while the state reported a record 203 new deaths statewide on Friday.

New Cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 864 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,066 new cases.

There have been 47,108 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 59 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 55 deaths were reported.

There have been 916 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,467 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 65 from yesterday.

This marks the fifth day of declining active cases. The current number of active cases is the lowest since Oct. 14.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,661 new cases statewide, bringing the state’s total to 739,031 cases.

The health department also reported 203 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,405 deaths. That breaks the previous record for new deaths, which was 192 new fatalities reported on Jan. 26.

There are currently 28,006 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,052 cases from yesterday.

The health department reported 1,421 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 22 from yesterday. To date, there have been 17,564 hospitalizations across the state.

Health officials have reported 700,620 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 739,031 as of February 5, 2021 including 10,405 deaths, 1,421 current hospitalizations and 700,620 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.73%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/dqlSBFm11C — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 5, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,400 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 5,091 (+17)

Deaths: 139 (+2)

Active cases: 170 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,968 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 6,645 (+24)

Deaths: 132 (0)

Active cases: 191 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,878 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 4,547 (+28)

Deaths: 87 (0)

Active cases: 244 (-11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,116 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,023 (+3)

Deaths: 37 (+1)

Active cases: 56 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,482 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 12,770 (+42)

Deaths: 251 (+2)

Active cases: 461 (-7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,729 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,656 (+6)

Deaths: 48 (+1)

Active cases: 25 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,535 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 11,993 (+39)

Deaths: 222 (+1)

Active cases: 320 (-22)