Tennessee reports record 11,410 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 636 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 457 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 11,410 new cases in Tennessee, breaking the previous record of 11,352 new cases reported on Sunday.

Locally, one new death was reported each in Hawkins, Sullivan, and Washington counties.

New cases: Sullivan 204, Washington 165, Greene 110, Carter 63, Hawkins 61, Johnson 18, and Unicoi 15.

There are currently 4,858 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 4,682 yesterday.

Statewide, there are currently 66,774 active cases and 2,874 hospitalizations. Both are record-highs.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,700 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 3,079 (+43)

Deaths: 75 (0)

Active cases: 546 (+20)

Greene County

Total cases: 4,402 (+110)

Inactive/recovered: 3,566 (+53)

Deaths: 80 (0)

Active cases: 756 (+57)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,890 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 2,259 (+44)

Deaths: 46 (+1)

Active cases: 585 (+16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,642 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 1,507 (+6)

Deaths: 26 (0)

Active cases: 109 (+12)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 8,949 (+204)

Inactive/recovered: 7,499 (+165)

Deaths: 150 (+1)

Active cases: 1,300 (+38)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,194 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 997 (+21)

Deaths: 34 (0)

Active cases: 163 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 8,460 (+165)

Inactive/recovered: 6,926 (+125)

Deaths: 135 (+1)

Active cases: 1,399 (+39)