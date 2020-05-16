Tennessee Reopening: More businesses reopen in Gatlinburg; larger attractions allowed to reopen May 22

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that larger attractions will be able to reopen their doors on or after May 22.

Guidance from the state’s Economic Recovery Group will be released early next week, but the governor’s office mentioned what kind of attractions will be able to reopen.

The new guidelines will apply to those businesses “that can effectively practice social distancing with strong measures to protect both employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, waterparks, theaters and dinner theaters, auditoriums, large museums and more.”

Restrictions of social gathering of more than 10 people will still be in place.

RELATED: Gatlinburg businesses see surge in customers during Mother’s Day weekend

Because that announcement was made Friday, and those businesses aren’t allowed to reopen until May 22, many larger attractions in Gatlinburg will remain closed this weekend.

Some have already reopened, such as the Gatlinburg Space Needle, different mountain coasters, old time photo shops, mini putt putt golfing, the Earthquake Ride and the Family Fun Parlor — to name a few.

However, Ripley’s Attractions, SkyLift Park, Anakeesta and Ober Gatlinburg remain closed.

Visitors can enjoy more restaurants and shopping as well, as several continue to reopen.

The City of Gatlinburg will also close lanes on part of the parkway again this weekend to allow for social distancing.

RELATED: Dollywood to announce reopening plans ‘soon’

The city will close two outer lanes of the Parkway between traffic light No. 6 and Reagan Drive.

Pedestrians will use the outer lanes and cars will use the inner lanes.

Barricades will be in place along with signs to remind people about precautions.

This change will run from noon Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday.

LATEST STORIES