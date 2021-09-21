Tennessee releases guidance for monoclonal antibody treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee medical providers have reported an uptick in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment as the Delta variant sweeps through the state.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday that providers may prioritize the distribution of the treatment to those patients who are considered most at-risk.

The following statement was shared with News Channel 11:

“Our recommendation to monoclonal antibody providers or individual facilities across the state is if they need to prioritize distribution of the treatment, the NIH guidelines are the recommended approach for that prioritization, including prioritizing those who are most likely to be hospitalized. Ultimately, this comes down to providers’ clinical judgment to ensure those most at risk are receiving this treatment. Providers across the state continue to receive supply of the treatment; however, we do not have an update on allocation for this week.” Bill Christian | Associate Director

Office of Communication & Media Relations for TDH

COVID-19 treatment guidelines outlined by the National Institute of Health can be found HERE.

Ballad Health confirmed with News Channel 11 that the topic will be discussed at its weekly COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday.