Tennessee reaches 50% fully vaccinated for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 120 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past three days, the region added 380 new cases and four new deaths.

Vaccinations

Tennessee reached a vaccination milestone with 50% of the population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of today, 239,697 people, or about 47.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,443 new vaccinations locally over the past week, down 48% from the previous seven-day period and down 15% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +18, Greene +16, Hawkins +10, Johnson +3, Sullivan +48, Unicoi +6, and Washington +30.

Three-day new cases by county:

Carter: 49 cases

Greene: 34 cases

Hawkins: 34 cases

Johnson: 9 cases

Sullivan: 147 cases

Unicoi: 9 cases

Washington: 98 cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,228 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,310 new cases.

There have been 94,316 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +2.

Three-day new deaths by county:

Greene: 2 deaths

Sullivan: 2 deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,560 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,078 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up nine from the previous day. The region’s active case count dropped slightly over Thanksgiving, likely due to a dip in testing.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 718 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,314,188 cases.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,001 deaths.

There are currently 13,325 active cases in Tennessee, down 102 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,283,862 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 94,316 (131)

Inactive/recovered: 90,678 (120)

Deaths: 1,560 (2)

Active cases: 2,078 (9)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,912 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 10,512 (+12)

Deaths: 227 (0)

Active cases: 173 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,258 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 13,809 (+14)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 202 (+2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,751 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 10,352 (+20)

Deaths: 180 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,928 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,771 (+9)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 105 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,290 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 27,093 (+27)

Deaths: 449 (+2)

Active cases: 748 (+19)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,239 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 3,140 (0)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 34 (+6)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,938 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 22,001 (+38)

Deaths: 340 (0)

Active cases: 597 (-8)