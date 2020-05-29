Tennessee nursing homes required to test residents, staff by June 30

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee nursing homes and other long-term facilities must test their residents and staff by June 30 under new directions from Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group.

According to a release from the command group, long-term care residents account for almost 40% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The Tennessee Department of Health has issued new rules for each nursing home to complete an “intent to test” survey by June 1 and complete actually testing by June 30.

If a facility fails to do so, it will be considered a serious deficiency, and TDH can do any of the following:

-Revoke the homes’ license

-Suspend the homes’ license

-Impose Civil Monetary Penalties

For more information on the required testing, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.