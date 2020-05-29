Tennessee nursing homes required to test residents, staff by June 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee nursing homes and other long-term facilities must test their residents and staff by June 30 under new directions from Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group.
According to a release from the command group, long-term care residents account for almost 40% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The Tennessee Department of Health has issued new rules for each nursing home to complete an “intent to test” survey by June 1 and complete actually testing by June 30.
If a facility fails to do so, it will be considered a serious deficiency, and TDH can do any of the following:
-Revoke the homes’ license
-Suspend the homes’ license
-Impose Civil Monetary Penalties
For more information on the required testing, click here.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.