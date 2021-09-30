Tennessee National Guard makes surprise stop at JCMC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a surprise visit, Major General Jeff Holmes along with other members of the National Guard showed up at the Johnson City Medical Center to show their support for the guardsmen supporting hospital staff at Ballad Health and other hospitals around the state during the pandemic.

In a social media post, Ballad Health thanked the National Guard troops who have shown up to help amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Some patients from the Niswonger Children’s Hospital also got to board a military helicopter.

Yesterday, Ballad said the National Guard is also helping at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and that more aid was expected to arrive soon.