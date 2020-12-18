Tennessee leads the country in new daily COVID-19 cases per capita over the past week

ATLANTA (WJHL) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Tennessee, the state now leads the nation in one key pandemic metric.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee is first for average daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

As of Thursday evening, Tennessee sits at an average of 129.4. Oklahoma is ranked at a distant second with an average of 98. That national average is 64.8.

Tennessee has reported five of its largest daily case increases over the past seven days. On Wednesday, the state reported 11,410 new cases, an all-time high.

Today, Tennessee reported a record number of new deaths with 177.