Tennessee lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, following the Capitol lockdown

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WJHL) – In a statement Sunday, U.S. Tennessee Representative, Chuck Fleischmann, said he tested positive for COVID-19, following the Jan. 6 Capitol lockdown.

“Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C.,” Fleischmann said. “I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance.”

Fleischmann said he will continue working for his constituents while self-isolating.

“I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician,” Fleischmann said. “I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”

U.S. Virginia Representative Morgan Griffith also released a statement today about potential exposure to COVID-19.

“I believe my level of exposure to the coronavirus on Wednesday was limited,” Griffith said. “Having been in the Capitol at the time of the attack, I was in lockdown where the possible exposure occurred. However, I wore my face mask throughout the lockdown and previously had the virus, limiting the possibility of contracting it again.”