Tennessee launches public survey to help determine how schools can make up for lost instruction time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee State Government has made a public survey regarding the CARES Act and how time lost in the classroom will be made up.

The survey says that after ensuring the safety and health of students in the state, the priority of Tennessee’s public education is determining the best way to support the response work and plan for recovery.

The survey includes questions about how effective online learning is, what would help students and teachers during the extended closures and how the lost time in the classroom should be made up.

The survey first asks if you are a public official, a school or district staff member, a parent or guardian or a community member in order to best measure responses.

One of the questions asks those taking the survey how they think time would best be made up, either through optional or mandatory summer school in 2020 or 2021, extended school days or an extended school year.

The survey will be available until April 13.

To take the survey, click here.