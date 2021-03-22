Tennessee lagging in per capita vaccinations as state gives regions more flexibility

TDH commissioner cites attempts at equity, weather, vaccine hesitancy as causes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced Monday the state would open COVID vaccine to all adults within two weeks, federal data showed the state continuing to lag behind its peers in vaccine throughput.

Tennessee ranks among the bottom five states nationally through Sunday in three important categories according to data the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates daily:

The percentage of its population with at least one COVID vaccine dose (ranked 48th);

The percentage of its population fully vaccinated (ranked 47th);

and the percentage of vaccines received from the federal government that have been administered (ranked 46th).

Neighboring Virginia, by contrast, ranks 25th for percentage of population with at least one dose and 24th in percentage fully vaccinated.

Asked about the state’s performance in a news conference Monday, TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey pointed to several factors. First, she said the state has focused “on equity and vulnerable populations,” and noted that “there is a well-documented tradeoff between equity and speed.”

Only two states — Alabama and Georgia — rank behind Tennessee in the percentage of their population with at least one vaccine dose.

Piercey also cited a winter storm that swept across southern states Feb. 13-17, saying those states “really went to the bottom of the list.”

Tennessee’s descent in the rankings for per capita with at least one dose preceded that storm, though.

News Channel 11 emailed TDH Feb. 11 — several days before the storm — asking about the state’s ranking for percentage of residents with at least one vaccine dose. At that point, Tennessee ranked 46th nationally with 8.5 percent of the population having had at least one dose of vaccine.

Finally, Piercey said vaccine uptake — related to vaccine hesitancy or demographic groups’ willingness to take the vaccine — was weaker in Tennessee than in some states.

She said hesitancy is more prevalent in the south than some other regions and that she had just discussed that issue with colleagues from other states in a call earlier in the day.

“Particularly in rural areas, in areas where there are communities of color, low income workers and more rural conservatives, uptake is lower,” Piercey said.

The data on TDH’s own website are mixed in that regard, though. Three counties with first-dose percentages among the state’s lowest — are among the state’s most populous and wealthiest.

Montgomery, Rutherford and Sumner counties rank among the bottom quartile in first doses administered, with Montgomery 94th of Tennessee’s 95 counties and Rutherford 85th. But those counties, with a combined population of 730,000, 10th (Montgomery), sixth (Rutherford) and fifth in median household income.

The percentage differences between Tennessee and other states aren’t huge, but they are significant given the still small percentages that have been reached nationwide. The U.S. rate of people fully vaccinated, at 13.5 percent, is actually 20 percent higher than Tennessee’s rate of 11.2 percent.

Tennessee is administering the vaccines it’s been provided by the federal government at one of the nation’s lowest rates.

Those differences can be seen more starkly in the “throughput” measure — the percentage of doses a state has received from the federal government that it has managed to get into people’s arms.

By that measure, Tennessee is 10 percent behind the national rate — 70.9 percent to 80.7 percent. Virginia, which has received fewer doses per capita than Tennessee has, ranks 6th among the states in that category at 88.0 percent.

Different story in Northeast Tennessee

So far, those differences are not reflected in Northeast Tennessee’s vaccination progress. The region has long been a positive outlier.

As of Friday, TDH data showed Washington, Unicoi and Sullivan holding the top three rankings among Tennessee’s 95 counties for percentage of population fully vaccinated. The seven-county region was at 14.8 percent in that category through Friday — ahead of the national average.

The first-dose percentage of 22.8 percent was near the national average as of Friday.

But Northeast Regional Health Office Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke confirmed Friday that hesitancy tends to be higher in some of the area’s more rural counties.

“We want to work on that,” Kirschke said, noting that the rate was above 70 percent in some counties.

“With anything that’s new there’s some people that take great to it and there’s some people that are on the fence. I think over time as vaccine gets out to people’s health care providers and they can go to their doctor to get their checkup … their doctor can talk to them and offer them the vaccine.

“That might be the setting a lot of people that are on the fence might be more likely to get vaccinated, so those percentages may go up over time as more and more people have a chance to talk to their healthcare provider about it.”

One bright spot, which TDH referenced in a news release last week, was a CDC study on the rate of people who returned for a second dose of either of the two-dose vaccines.

TDH wrote that “Tennessee ranked 12th in that study, with 91.9 percent of the people in the study group returning for their second dose. The national average was 88.0 percent.

The study concluded in mid-February.

Piercey fiercely defended what she said was Tennessee’s strong focus on equity during Monday’s press briefing.

“I am wholly unapologetic that we slowed things down for the elderly and for vulnerable populations to go first. It was the right thing to do from a clinical standpoint, they are at higher risk for hospitalization and death, and it was the right thing to do from a societal standpoint.”

CDC data updated Monday showed that Tennessee ranks 44th among the states in the percentage of people 65 and over with at least one vaccine dose, at 62.3 percent. The 37.9 percent in that age group who are fully vaccinated ranks slightly higher at 39th.