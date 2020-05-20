Tennessee issues updated guidance for restaurants, retail, & large attractions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group has issued updated guidelines for restaurants, retail establishments, and large attractions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines apply to 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Six counties — Sullivan, Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox — may continue to follow their county-specific reopening plans in consultation with state and local health officials.

The new guidance allows restaurants and retail stores to increase capacity as long as social distancing can be maintained. Restaurants should continue to space tables six feet apart or install physical barriers. Bars are to remain closed unless used for seated, in-restaurant dining.

Large attractions and venues, such as amusement parks, auditoriums, theaters, and zoos may reopen on Friday, May 22 as long as measures are taken to protect employees and customers, such as health screenings, implementing plans for managing guest flow, and limiting capacity to ensure separation.

“Tennesseans have worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and their efforts have allowed us to continue to reopen our economy further,” said Governor Bill Lee in a news release Wednesday. “These guidelines share best practices to ensure our state’s businesses can continue to operate in a way that protects customers and employees while putting people back to work.”

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for:

The governor’s office says the updated guidance comes as Tennessee continues to meet White House criteria for reopening, which includes a downward trend in case growth, increase in testing capability, and sufficient hospital capacity.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.