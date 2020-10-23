Tennessee High School vs. Cherokee football game canceled due to COVID-19 case

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee City Schools Athletic Director Barry Wade confirmed that the Cherokee High School football game originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 associated with the Tennessee High football team.

The game scheduled for October 30 against Sullivan South is also canceled.

Wade said in a press release that the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard updates daily with COVID-19 cases reported within the district, as well as other districts as confirmed by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

“I cannot comment on anything more specific related to cases. We take our responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of personally identifiable information very seriously when dealing with student and staff privacy. Therefore, to maintain compliance with HIPAA, FERPA, and ADA regulations, we will not release more specific information regarding active cases in our school district beyond what you see on the dashboard,” Wade said in the release.

Specific parents and staff members were notified about possible exposures, Wade said. He added that if parents or staff have not been contacted by either the school system or the health department, then the school system is currently unaware of any possible exposure.