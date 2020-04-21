Tennessee High School lights football stadium in honor of its Class of 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee High School was one of several high schools within the region to flip the switch on its stadium lights for the first time in over a month to honor students who didn’t get a chance to finish their high school athletic careers or say goodbye to fellow classmates.

News Channel 11 spoke to the head boys’ soccer coach, Andrew Snyder, who also teaches English at the school, who said this was a somber moment for students and faculty alike.

“It was really an opportunity to honor all our athletes and all our students who got robbed of their senior year and their school year in general,” Snyder said. “We just wanted to show them, ‘Hey, look, we love you,’ and knowing we aren’t going to be able to see them again, at least not in the classroom, really hits us hard.”

The lights sparked on at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 in military time, and stayed on for 20 minutes as students and staff watched from their vehicles at the front of the school and admired the lights together one last time.

