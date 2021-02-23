Tennessee health officials say nursing home restrictions will be lifted soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health says it will soon lift visitation restrictions at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Health officials announced Tuesday the restrictions will be lifted this Sunday.

“We’re almost completely finished with 100% vaccination at all facilities in Tennessee,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. “After that vaccination is complete, which is scheduled to be at the end of this week, we will no longer be restricting any visitation at nursing homes, they will only be under the restrictions of their governing body.”

Facility owners will still be able to restrict visitors at their facilities.

The health department said more information about the new guidelines will be released later this week.