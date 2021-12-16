Tennessee health officials celebrate 1 year of COVID-19 vaccine availability

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thursday marks one year since Tennessee administered its first COVID-19 vaccine at Vanderbilt Medical Center, spearheading a public health effort that would later lead to roll outs of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines across the state.

Since then, more than eight million doses have been given to Tennesseans in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as it closed businesses, schools and entities statewide.

“I cannot thank the entire health care community enough for the effort put into ensuring Tennesseans have access to this vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “From the first days when vaccine was in high demand with limited supply, to today where it is widely available to everyone, public health and health care frontline workers have been the steady force.”

As of December 2021, Bio-N-Tech’s Pfizer vaccine is approved for Tennesseans as young as 5 years old. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best defense we have against the continued spread of the virus,” said Piercey. “As we continue to see new variants, we must understand we now live in a world where COVID-19 is present. The vaccine drastically reduces serious outcomes and protects you and those in your closest circles.”