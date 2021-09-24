Tennessee health departments roll out Pfizer booster doses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beginning Friday, Sept. 24, the Tennessee Department of Health is offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the health department, those who receive the booster must meet the following criteria:
- 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- Those aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions
- Those aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions
- Those aged 18-64 who are at an increase risk for COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional settings
To make an appointment at a health department near you, CLICK HERE.
Appointments are not required.