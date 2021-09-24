Tennessee health departments roll out Pfizer booster doses

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beginning Friday, Sept. 24, the Tennessee Department of Health is offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health department, those who receive the booster must meet the following criteria:

65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

Those aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

Those aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions

Those aged 18-64 who are at an increase risk for COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional settings

To make an appointment at a health department near you, CLICK HERE.

Appointments are not required.