Tennessee has over 150,000 active COVID cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its second weekly COVID-19 update of 2022 on Wednesday.

Tennessee has now surpassed 1.5 million total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic (1,540,515 – 1/8). The state started 2022 off with multiple record-high case increases.

Over the span of three days (1/4 – 1/6) TN recorded its three highest daily increases in reported COVID cases.

19,646 cases (1/6) 17,644 cases (1/5) 15,283 cases (1/4)

The previous record of 15,075 new cases reported (9/11/21) now ranks as the 4th highest. New Year’s Eve 2021 rounds out the top five with 14,712 new cases reported.

The state has already reported more new cases this month (113,692) than in all of December 2021 (110,785). As of January 8, Tennessee’s 7-day new cases average sits at 13,503 cases while the 14-day average comes in at 11,454 cases – both are record-high averages for the state.

Also as of January 8, the last day reported in the data, Tennessee had a record-high 152,689 active cases. In fact, the state’s eight highest active COVID case totals have occurred this month.

152,689 active cases (1/8) 142,442 active cases (1/7) 133,071 active cases (1/6) 120,040 active cases (1/5) 108,758 active cases (1/4) 98,784 active cases (1/3) 93,609 active cases (1/2) 87,771 active cases (1/1)

The record stretch breaks the previous mark of 85,987 active cases set on September 7, 2021.

There are now 21,095 total COVID deaths in the state, according to the health department. Tennessee has reported 215 additional deaths so far this month.

Out of the confirmed total cases, 1,366,731 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 33,761 in the month, so far.

Tennessee has processed 11,462,467 tests with 237,023 tests added to the state’s total in January.

Currently, 51.6% of the state is fully vaccinated.