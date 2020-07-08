Tennessee doctors: Make masks mandatory, enforce rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a Monday news conference, Dr. Aaron Milstone suggested the governor needs to do three things to bring Tennessee’s surging case numbers down.

First, Lee needs to require people to wear masks in public.

The doctors also want Lee to make the Tennessee Pledge enforceable.

The Pledge outlines how businesses can protect workers and customers with social distancing, masks and other measures.

And the doctors want Lee to give cities more authority to make rules that protect their citizens.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.