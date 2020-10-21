Tennessee Dept. of Health releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has released its plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines once they are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee draft was first sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 16.
The health department is calling the plan a draft because there could be changes made as more information about the vaccines are available.
“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released
in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Tennessee Health
Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as
more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in
development.”
According to a release from TDH, the following structure will be used for allocating and distributing the vaccines:
- Five percent of the state’s allocated vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 TN counties
- 10 percent will be reserved by the state to use in “targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus”
- 85 percent of the vaccines will be distributed among the 95 TN counties based on their populations
The plan was modeled after reviewing the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations as well as other plans.
The Tennessee Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group were also consulted on the plan.
The release says TDH will make sure the vaccination plan is implemented through tracking of the provider enrollment, mapping of vaccination sites, tracking of vaccine orders and distribution and monitoring of the Tennessee Immunization Information System.
According to TDH, the department is working to recruit and prepare hospitals and other medical providers who can store and administer the vaccines.
Participating partners of TDH are required to sign the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Agreement and Profile. They must also demonstrate they are capable of storing the vaccine as well as reporting all administered doses.
TDH says the department is making sure that vaccination sites will be available in all 95 counties, especially in rural areas with vulnerable populations.
You can read the entire draft of the vaccination plan below:
Embargoed_covid-19 Vaccination Plan 10-21-20 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd