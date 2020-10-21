Tennessee Dept. of Health releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. The British government on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 says it may take part in a study that tries to deliberately infect volunteers who have been given an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to more quickly determine if the vaccine works. The approach, called a challenge study, is risky but proponents think it may produce results faster than typical studies, which wait to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment or a dummy version get sick. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has released its plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines once they are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee draft was first sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 16.

The health department is calling the plan a draft because there could be changes made as more information about the vaccines are available.

“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released

in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Tennessee Health

Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as

more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in

development.”

According to a release from TDH, the following structure will be used for allocating and distributing the vaccines:

Five percent of the state’s allocated vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 TN counties

10 percent will be reserved by the state to use in “targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus”

85 percent of the vaccines will be distributed among the 95 TN counties based on their populations

The plan was modeled after reviewing the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations as well as other plans.

The Tennessee Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group were also consulted on the plan.

The release says TDH will make sure the vaccination plan is implemented through tracking of the provider enrollment, mapping of vaccination sites, tracking of vaccine orders and distribution and monitoring of the Tennessee Immunization Information System.

According to TDH, the department is working to recruit and prepare hospitals and other medical providers who can store and administer the vaccines.

Participating partners of TDH are required to sign the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Agreement and Profile. They must also demonstrate they are capable of storing the vaccine as well as reporting all administered doses.

TDH says the department is making sure that vaccination sites will be available in all 95 counties, especially in rural areas with vulnerable populations.

You can read the entire draft of the vaccination plan below:

