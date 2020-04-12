Tennessee Dept. of Health: 5,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 1,504 recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,308 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

Health officials report that there are 101 confirmed deaths, 567 hospitalizations, and 1,504 people who have recovered.

A total of 70,599 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter Couty: 3

Greene Couty: 26

Hawkins County: 23

Johnson County: 2

Sullivan County: 37

Unicoi County: 1

Washington County: 42

