(WJHL) — Tennessee Department of Health officials revealed Saturday that it would not release statewide novel coronavirus numbers until the end of the weekend in a combined, two-day report.

The department said this delay is due to the volume of tests being processed.

Due to the volume of tests being processed, we anticipate releasing a combined report on December 20 to note both Saturday and Sunday case count updates. pic.twitter.com/RHErFGyY01 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 19, 2020

According to a tweet, Sunday’s numbers will include both Saturday and Sunday’s numbers for Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.