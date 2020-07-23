Tennessee Dept. of Health creates COVID-19 web page for Spanish speakers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has launched additional COVID-19 materials and resources for Spanish-speaking Tennesseans in a new web page.

The state has provided Spanish language info sheets, messages, posts and tweets regarding COVID-19 in recent months, but this is the first time the state has dedicated an entire coronavirus-related web page.

The new web page includes all of that information as well as the Tennessee Pledge and how to protect yourself, your family and your community.

To visit the page, click here.