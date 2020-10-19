Tennessee COVID trend among nation’s worst — NE TN not helping matters

New COVID case rates (7-day average) have more than doubled across NE Tennessee since Oct. 4 — a higher rate of increase than Tennessee and nearly quadruple the national rate of increase.

Tennessee has seen new COVID-19 cases grow at the fifth-fastest rate in the nation over the past two weeks, NexStar Media reports this morning — and Northeast Tennessee’s rate of increase has been almost twice that of Tennessee over the same period.

New cases are up by 30 percent across the U.S. compared to two weeks ago — based on averages for the past seven days — but they’re up by 67 percent in Tennessee. The periods of comparison are Sept. 27 through Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 through Oct. 18.

News Channel 11 turned to its own data records to discover whether the seven counties of Northeast Tennessee’s spike in cases compares to Tennessee’s and the nation’s.

As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily cases stood at 163. That is up 119 percent from the seven-day average of 74.57 posted October 4.

New Mexico is the only state with a more rapid increase based on seven-day averages (133 percent).

Put simply, Sullivan, Washington, Greene, Carter, Hawkins , Johnson and Unicoi counties averaged a total of 75 new cases per day in the period from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, versus 163 new cases in the period from Oct. 11 through Oct. 18.

On a per capita basis, the region’s seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 was 32.3. That is slightly above Tennessee’s average of 28.7 and nearly double the U.S. average of 16.7.