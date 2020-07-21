Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has recorded 1,639 new cases of the coronavirus.

The Monday figure is down from a high of 3,314 new cases last Monday, although the trend continues to swing upwards.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has recorded four additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in Tennessee to 847.

Trousdale and Lake counties continue to have the highest per capita caseloads in the country after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus.

Trousdale has more than 1,500 cases in a population of just over 9,500.

Lake has 700 cases in a population of just over 7,500.