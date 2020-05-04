Tennessee confirmed virus cases jump 36% in one week

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has seen a 36% jump in new coronavirus cases in the past week.

Health officials on Sunday reported 516 new coronavirus cases, pushing Tennessee’s total to at least 13,177.

A week ago Sunday, the state had at least 9,667 confirmed cases.

Last week the state saw a spike in positive cases from prison inmates and workers at a privately run prison.

Officials announced Friday that all inmates and prison staff statewide will be tested.

A total of 210 people in Tennessee have died from the virus.

Gov. Bill Lee is allowing salons and barbershops to reopen Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss