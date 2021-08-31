Tennessee Chamber surveying businesses about possible COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) –The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce is asking for input from businesses about COVID-19 restrictions, including face mask and vaccine mandates for employees and customers.

The statewide coalition of businesses developed a survey that’s being shared through local chambers of commerce across the state. You can click HERE to see the survey.

The survey asks for 12 responses, including “Should employers be prohibited from requiring employees to wear masks while at work?”

Another question in the survey: “Should employers be prohibited from requiring employees to get vaccinated?”

The survey also asks for opinions on requiring visitors and patrons to provide proof of vaccination in order to enter a business.

The survey is being sent out to businesses through local chambers of commerce. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce forwarded the survey to local contacts on Tuesday.

Results will be given to lawmakers who may be asked to vote on pandemic issues “to ensure we accurately communicate to our elected leaders the position of business & industry,” the Tennessee Chamber said in a release announcing the survey.

The Chamber has opposed any state pandemic mandates on businesses. “The Tennessee Chamber continues to express strong concerns about any mandate on businesses or erosion,” the release states. “Businesses can and should maintain the ability to run their individual operation as they believe is appropriate.”